RIFA shows thanks to volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the past year, the Regional Inter-Faith Association has welcomed volunteers to help carry out their mission across Jackson.

On Tuesday, they took a moment to say thank you.

RIFA celebrates volunteers

“This is our annual event that we hold every year to honor and celebrate all of the volunteers at RIFA and to show a little love and a little appreciation to their dedication to the mission of RIFA,” said Lisa Tillman, the Executive Director of the RIFA.

Tillman says the volunteers are one of the most important parts of making RIFA’s mission happen, with thousands of hours put in every year from those individuals.

“We average about 25,000 volunteer hours in a years time, and that could be somebody that comes every day working five or six hours a day or that could be somebody once a month,” Tillman said.

At the event, they hosted lunch, gave out raffle prizes, and many awards to deserving volunteers.

“We have a Warehouse Award for those working in our warehouse. We have a Soup Kitchen Award, we have a Volunteer of the Year Award,” Tillman said.

Tillman says their volunteers do so much to help, and they’re always searching for others to help advance their mission of providing physical and spiritual nourishment.

“It could be helping out in the thrift store, helping out the warehouse, packing snack backpacks, helping out in the soup kitchen. There’s lots and lots of volunteer opportunities available,” Tillman said.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with RIFA, there are two ways you can reach out for an application.

“What we encourage people to do if they’re interested in volunteering, they can go online to our website rifajackson.org. There is a tab for volunteers, or you can come in for an application,” Tillman said.

RIFA would like to give thanks to Baker Bros. BBQ, BancorpSouth, Two Sisters Bakery, and Allegra for their contribution in Tuesday’s event.

