STAR Center holds opening for new art room

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is launching its new program.

The STAR Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ria’s Heart on Tuesday.

It’s a vision brought to life by Madison Academic student Ria Patel for people with autism and other disabilities. These individuals will now be able to come to the center and take art classes through the program.

Patel was inspired by her brother with autism and wanted there to be a creative outlet for people with disabilities.

Cassidy Spencer, with the STAR Center, says when the idea was brought to the organization, they couldn’t wait to make it happen.

“There is so much in the world of art that can help with creative outlets, and especially with people with disabilities and targeting them. And so when she brought this vision to us, it was like an immediate, absolutely, let’s sign it up and get it ready because she was so ready to have this vision take off. So we had the space, we had the room, and our missions aligned, and that’s why we wanted to do it,” Spencer said.

The art program will serve those ages six to 18-years-old during the summer months.

The STAR Center will continue the program throughout the school year based on how each age group does this summer.

For more information on how to sign up for Ria’s Heart, click here.