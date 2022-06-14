TBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dyer

DYER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms a “suspicious death” is under investigation in Dyer.

On Sunday afternoon, our team began receiving reports of a possible incident that occurred in the City of Dyer, located in Gibson County.

After attempts to confirm information with the Dyer Police Department were unsuccessful, we reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who confirmed they are assisting in an investigation in the area.

Around 7:57 p.m. Monday evening, the Dyer Police Department released an official statement from the TBI via their Facebook page, stating they decided to do so following rumors and false information that was being spread on social media.

The statement from the TBI reads:

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death in Dyer. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed any further details surrounding the incident.

