Watch The 100th Running Of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb On Bahakel Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. — The milestone 100th Running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, will take place on Sunday, June 26th in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

WATCH LIVE ON JUNE 26TH ON BAHAKELSPORTS.COM

“Pikes Peak is legendary in the motorsports world, it’s a racing venue like no other. Our 100th Running will be a perfect opportunity for drivers to bring their best game to Pikes Peak to cap the first 100 years of competition while ushering in a new century of racing on America’s Mountain,” stated Megan Leatham, Executive Director.

In 1916, Rea Lentz won the inaugural event in his Romano Special with a time of 20 minutes, 55.6 seconds. Fast forward to 2018 when France’s Romain Dumas set the current course record of 7 minutes, 57.148 seconds behind the wheel of the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak.

In addition to the competition on the mountain, race organizers will once again host “Fan Fest” a pre-race street festival in Colorado Springs, as well as the 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb Hall of Fame Induction.



ABOUT THE PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as the Race to the Clouds is held annually on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, near Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. The famous 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet, and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level. The PPIHC’s automobile categories feature a wide variety of vehicles representing multiple forms of motorsport; everything from production-based Time Attack challengers to purpose-built Open Wheel racers and state-of-the-art Unlimited vehicles take on America’s Mountain pursuing victory.