Community members give input into local transportation plan

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members make their voices heard. Many of them gathered Wednesday night to give their input on the long range transportation plan.

Consultant Grisham Smith was in attendance as well as representatives from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Leaders say they discussed the 2050 plan for the future, looking into improvements with the transit system and expansion, and more bike lanes.

Leaders say getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ is important for everyone and to get to destinations safely is a top priority.

“That’s what we look at. We look at the needs of the people, we look at the jobs, we look at the people coming into the county and we look at what we can do to make that better and work more efficiently,” said Stan Pilant, director of planning for the City of Jackson.

Pilant says they want to hear from everyone.

You can also visit jacksontn.gov and fill out a form.