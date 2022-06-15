Contestants compete in the 2022 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first night of the 2022 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship pageant got underway Wednesday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Wednesday through Friday nights are designated for preliminary competition.

Each contestant competes in a talent, evening wear and swimsuit competition throughout the week.

The contestants are divided into three groups for each category.

On night one, those who showcased their talents were in ‘Group A.’

There was a wide range of talents from singing, dancing, to even painting and baton twirling.

The night also included current Miss Tennessee Volunteer, Amelia Collins, who was featured in many dance combos alongside contestants and iris princesses.

Swimwear was showcased by ‘Group C.’

There are a total of 36 contestants all vying for the crown. The night would end with ‘Group B ‘showcasing their evening wear.

The pageant will continue the rest of the week each night with a new title holder being crowned on Saturday.

In Wednesday night’s preliminary competition, in Lifestyle and Fitness, Miss Nashville, Carsyn Hughes is the winner.

In talent, Miss Lane, Carmen Wilson is the winner.

Be sure to stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news on-air and online for continuing coverage of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant this week.