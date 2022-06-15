First ever Pets Rock set for this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get your pets ready to take on the competition this weekend.

The Jackson Animal Care Center is hosting its first Pets Rock on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

It will be an event not only for your pets, but the whole family.

There will be a National DockDogs competition, educational booths, therapy dogs, the Dog Fancier’s Association, dozens of vendors with pet-related merchandise and services, along with food trucks.

There will also be demonstrations by Jackson Police Department K9 officers and their handlers, with canine agility courses for the public to try.

All proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s spay and neutering program.

“We are in a catastrophic overpopulation of animals right now, and it’s not just us. It’s nationwide. And so the only way to fix that in a humane manner is to prevent them from ever being born in the first place. So we want to make sure that spaying and neutering services are available and affordable to everybody,” said Whitney Owen, the Animal Services Director for the City of Jackson.

Any dog over six months old is welcome to sign up to compete and participate.

The first 200 attendees will receive a goodie bag courtesy of Amanda Harvey with Coldwell Banker Barnes.

