Heat Advisory Extended Until Friday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for June 15th:

The heat will continue to impact West Tennessee until Friday afternoon. A cold front will pass on Friday cooling things down some for the upcoming holiday weekend. The heat index will stay over 100° through Friday. We might even see a shower or storm Friday but I wouldn’t count on it. Next week temperatures are forecast to be hotter than it has been so far this week. We will have the latest forecast information coming up right here.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

Be cautious this week if you are going to be spending anymore than about 15-30 mins outside this week at a time. Here are a few tips to keep yourself safe when dealing with a feels like temperature near 110°.

Your vehicle can become an oven in a very short period of time. Never leave a child or pet unattended in your vehicle. Look before you lock!

It is important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, here are a few differences.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear and rain chances are not expected Wednesday night. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest or be calm at times. It still will remain hot though and overnnight lows will again drop into the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Another hot day is in store for Thursday Across West Tennessee as the heat advisory has been extended until Friday morning. The winds will begin to shift more out of the west as the next system gets a little closer. We are still not expecting much of a break from the heat on Thursday with highs reaching into the mid 90s again with a heat index near 105°. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny at times and the overnight lows will again only dip down into the low to mid 70s. Chances for a pop up shower currently sit at around 5%, so don’t count on much. Chances for a shower or weak storm increase into Friday but most of us will not see much at all.

FRIDAY:

A weak front will pass sometime during the day on Friday bringing some well needed relief from the heat. A couple isolated showers could again pop up, but most of us will not see them. Chances sit at 20% at best. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 90s still, depending on the timing of the front. The winds will start to come out of the northwest after the front passes and this will also allow the humidity to decrease some Friday night too. This could allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 60s for both Friday and Saturday nights. A slight cool down is on the way for the weekend but highs will still hang around the mid to upper 80s both days.

THE WEEKEND (Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday):

Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend behind Friday’s cold front. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90° both days. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and shift back more to the east on Sunday. This will help keep the humidity down some and it should be a lot less humid than it was earlier in the work week. Expect sunny skies for the most part and only a few off and on clouds. Rain showers are not expected anywhere in West Tennessee. Both weekend mornings should see temperatures settling down into the mid to upper 60s. The winds will shift back to the south next week increasing both the temperature and the humidity, take advantage of the weekend because it is going to get hot again next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and some mid 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

