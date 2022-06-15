Luncheon held for pageant contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club hosted a luncheon for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer contestants.

Contestants and guests had the opportunity to listen to Miss Tennessee Volunteer current title holder Amellia Collins.

After Collins spoke, contestants had the opportunity to introduce themselves, share where they are from, and what they’ll be performing in the talent category of the pageant.

“There’s something special about Wednesday night because it’s the first time the girls see the audience and feed off of their energy, but it only gets better as the week goes on,” Collins said.

“And it’s our first year as executive directors, so I think I’m anxious, and excited, and a little bit of nervous just to see it all come together,” said Emily Anne Sparks, the co-executive director.

Contestants will compete Wednesday night with night one of the preliminary portion of the pageant.

The luncheon was held at First United Methodist in downtown Jackson.

