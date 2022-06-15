Movies in the Park: Free screenings coming to Liberty Garden

JACKSON, Tenn. — A series of free movie screenings is coming to one local park in Jackson.

The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is hosting Movies in the Park at Liberty Garden.

The screenings will be held outdoors under the stars, and will feature a variety of films for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early for fun activities.

One June 18, a screening of Disney’s “Encanto” will be held at 8 p.m.

This will be followed by Disney’s “Luca” at 8 p.m. on July 9.

On August 20, the series will close out with a showing of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at 7:30 p.m.

Any minors attending must have adult supervision.

Liberty Garden is located at 24 Channing Way in Jackson.

