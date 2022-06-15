Prayer box placed in HCMC chapel

PARIS, Tenn. — An idea born in the spring has been brought to life.

Photo from the Henry County Medical Center.

A prayer box has been bought for the chapel, allowing people to share concerns and request with the Henry County Medical Center Chaplain Craig Peevyhouse.

The idea came from Heather Chilcutt and Jennifer Irvin, and brought to reality by the HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary.

“My favorite part of working in HR is to help others take their visions for the hospital and make them a reality,” said Rachel Carroll, Human Resources Director. “Heather and Jennifer came to me wanting to create a way for employees and patients to receive prayer over the challenges they may be facing. I appreciate being able to help with this project and thank the Auxillary Staff for their help as well”

The box was placed in May, and has prayer cards for those to place their requests inside.

