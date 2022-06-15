Rehearsals held for Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rehearsals are underway for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Rehearsal (1)

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Rehearsal (2)

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Rehearsal (3)

Thirty-six competitors from across the country are preparing to take center stage and compete for the crown and scholarships.

This year’s pageant competition will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Preliminaries kick off Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Organizers have been busy with preparations for the week-long event features.

A live band and show-stopping performances are just a few things about this year’s show, pageant-goers can expect to stand out.

“I will tell you this every night the show will be different, and that’s the truth. Every single night there will be new songs, new dances, new experiences. The girls will compete in different phases of competition,” said Frank Byers, the executive producer.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer competitions will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The final crowning competition will be on Saturday at 9 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

