Tips for taking care of your air conditioning

JACKSON, Tenn. — What happens when your air conditioning or power goes out in the middle of this heat?

Nick Hayes, with Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, says they have been busy with preventative maintenance, but have received an abundance of no cool calls in the recent heat.

“Some of it is maintenance related, dirty filters, systems that need to be cleaned and checked. You could also have other problems like low refrigerant or compressor failures, things like that as well. One thing we find a lot too is attic ventilation. If somebody’s exhaust fans have gone out, they may not know it. If the attic gets hotter, it makes the air conditioner work harder as well,” Hayes said.

Hayes says the number one cause for issues is your filter.

Your filter should be checked and changed every 30 days. And if your thermostat is battery operated, make sure you are changing those batteries.

Hayes says if the temperature in your home is a few degrees hotter than what it is set to, that is a sign of an issue.

“First thing I would do is is call a provider to schedule a call. You know I would keep an eye on it. Try not to if you notice any kind of ice around the system. Turn it off and let it thaw because a technician is not going to be able to service it if it’s frozen,” Hayes said.

If your air is already out and you are waiting on maintenance, there are a few things you can do to keep your home cooler in the meantime.

“Doing things like keeping blinds closed or curtains pulled will also help keep the heat out. You know, limit time you open doors and close doors, things like that. Keep your garage shut. That will help keep the home cooler,” Hayes said.

As a reminder, the providers are trying to get to everyone as fast as they can.

“Anytime you have a service provider come to your home, you know, greet them with a cold bottle of water. Would be very appreciated, as those guys are out in this heat day in and day out. Typically, when they get the air going, they’re off to the next call,” Hayes said.

Hayes recommends getting on a maintenance plan to keep your system clean for the heating and cooling season. He says to do it before it becomes an emergency.

