Touch-a-Truck Career Day held near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Touch-a-Truck Career Day in the Hub City.

The annual event was held at the Jackson Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children, and those young at heart, got a chance to see a variety of vehicles.

“It is just a fun event for kids to come out, and adults who feel like they are kids to come out and see police cars, and the SWAT truck is here, there’s helicopters, dump trucks, any kind of commercial vehicle you could think of for the kids to experience,” said Christi David, the Community Engagement Director for the Recreation and Parks Department.

Touch-a-Truck Day offered kids the opportunity to sit behind the driver’s seat and get a close-up look at what these things do.

“It lets kids see that the police officers are approachable, that the fire department is approachable. So I think it builds those community relations, and it’s also just fun. It’s just, you know, maybe it will interest them into pursuing a career in that,” David said.

Organizers would like to thank all of the businesses that supported the educational event. They hope to continue the tradition next year.

