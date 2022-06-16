AMP at the Market’s 2022 season begins Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next season of music is coming to the Amphitheater at the Market (AMP).

The season will begin Friday night with Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes.

Other upcoming performances include:

Eric Pierce on June 24

Stacy Mitchart on July 8

Kimberlie Helton Band on July 22

LOLO on July 29

Magi on Aug. 5

Jimmy Church Band on Aug. 19

Bryan Moffitt on Sept. 2

All concerts at the AMP are free, and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Remember to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and be ready to enjoy one of the food concessions that will be available.

The AMP is located near the Jackson Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

In case of rain, remember to follow the AMP at the Marker on Facebook.

