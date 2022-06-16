County leaders meet to review agenda

JACKSON, Tenn. — County commission leaders go over the agenda before this month’s commission meeting.

Doug Stephenson, the Madison County Budget Chairman, says they have not received a tax rate form the state.

He says because of reappraisal, it has gone up. But there is no official rate yet.

He also says they will have a budget with this year’s tax rate and make changes to it if necessary.

“We’re probably going to have to come back in August, in case the tax rate does not come in and do a lot of amendments in order to fix it,” said Stephenson.

The next county commission meeting will be Tuesday, June 21.

