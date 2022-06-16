David Mitchell Kelly
David Mitchell Kelly, age 68, resident of Big Sandy,
Tennessee and husband of Wanda Sue Kelly,
departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
David was born September 16, 1953 in Panama
City, Florida, the son of Dorothy Jean Welsh Kelly
and the late Don Keith Kelly. He was married June
2, 1972 to Wanda Sue Thomas Kelly and was a
member of Bridge of Hope in Paris, Tennessee.
David was employed as a contractor for 47 years
and served as a building inspector in Shelby County.
He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in
Benton County, Tennessee for eight years. He was
an avid history reader who loved bicycling, running
and hunting.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wanda
Sue Kelly of Big Sandy, TN; his daughter, Layla
Collier (Jim) of Murray, KY; his son, William David
Kelly (Débora) of Cordova, TN; his mother, Dorothy
Jean Kelly; his sister, Linda Gibson of Maryville, TN;
his brother, Don Kelly, Jr. of Acworth, GA; three
grandchildren, Morgan Tanner, Macey Collier and
Noah Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Mercadez
Tanner and Braxton Tanner.
memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette
County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and
condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
