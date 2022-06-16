David Mitchell Kelly

David Mitchell Kelly, age 68, resident of Big Sandy,

Tennessee and husband of Wanda Sue Kelly,

departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

David was born September 16, 1953 in Panama

City, Florida, the son of Dorothy Jean Welsh Kelly

and the late Don Keith Kelly. He was married June

2, 1972 to Wanda Sue Thomas Kelly and was a

member of Bridge of Hope in Paris, Tennessee.

David was employed as a contractor for 47 years

and served as a building inspector in Shelby County.

He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in

Benton County, Tennessee for eight years. He was

an avid history reader who loved bicycling, running

and hunting.

Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wanda

Sue Kelly of Big Sandy, TN; his daughter, Layla

Collier (Jim) of Murray, KY; his son, William David

Kelly (Débora) of Cordova, TN; his mother, Dorothy

Jean Kelly; his sister, Linda Gibson of Maryville, TN;

his brother, Don Kelly, Jr. of Acworth, GA; three

grandchildren, Morgan Tanner, Macey Collier and

Noah Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Mercadez

Tanner and Braxton Tanner.

memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

