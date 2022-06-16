Election forum gives platform to Chester County candidates

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — With state and local elections coming up, local candidates had a chance to share why they should earn your vote.

Henderson-Chester County 2022 Candidate Forum

These candidates from different parties participated in an election forum to bond with the community.

“The candidate forum is something we host as part of the Chamber of Commerce events. We do this every four years,” said Blake Hopper, Executive Director of the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

This forum hosted at Henderson City Hall allows political candidates to share with their constituents why they should vote for them.

“It’s not a debate nor a question-and-answer session. It’ll basically be a four minute speech from each candidate to state their platform, who they are, and what their vision is,” Hopper said.

The forum is for several candidates seeking election or re-election.

“It’s for full-time county positions,” Hopper said. “It’s circuit court clerk, county clerk, county mayor, sheriff, road superintendent, general session’s judge, the trustee and also the register of deeds.”

Hopper says this allows the community to connect with each candidate.

“Voter participation is always important. What we try to do is to be a means to further that. And anything the Chamber of Commerce can do to put our candidates out there from a non-bipartisan approach,” Hopper said.

Elections for the county, state and federal primary are Thursday, Aug. 4.

