Former West Tennessee Healthcare director sentenced to prison

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former director at West Tennessee Healthcare has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison.

According to a news release, 62-year-old Melanie Haste was recently sentenced to prison for wire fraud.

According to information that was presented in court, Haste was found to have had a fraud scheme that allowed her to steal hundreds of thousands while serving as Director of Risk Management at West Tennessee Healthcare.

In May of 2020, the release says that Haste attempted to deposit a check of $146,000 that was made out to West Tennessee Healthcare in her own account.

Haste’s account was froze out of suspicion by bank employees and West Tennessee Healthcare was then notified, the release says.

An investigation by law enforcement found that over $355,000 was stolen or was attempted to be stolen by Haste over a three year period, the release says.

Haste has also been ordered to pay West Tennessee Healthcare $209,181.47 in restitution.

