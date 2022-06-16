Free concert to kickoff Tennessee River Jam

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee River Jam is returning to Henry County this weekend.

The four-day music festival will kick off in downtown Paris on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Marshall Tucker Band, 24/7, and Johnny Mac.

Over the weekend, they will have 35 artists lined up across nine different venues, including many local artists. People from all over will be flocking to West Tennessee for the event.

“We have sold tickets to over 14 states. So we know they are listening, we know they are coming,” said Kasey Muench, the Community Relations Director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say to act quickly if you plan on purchasing tickets. Once they sell out, there will be none available.

“This event is just a huge economic driver for Henry County alone. We have seen such such an increase in tax revenue, which helps everybody,” Muench said.

“We play at nine different venues across the county, so you’ll find us in downtown Paris, you’ll find us down at L.L.’s Bar & Grill, Dew Drop Inn, the Breakers Marina, Blues Landing, Ace’s Pizza, Peppers Automotive, and then we’ll also have a big concert down at Paris Landing State Park,” Muench said.

Thursday night’s concert is free, and Muench wanted to thank everyone for helping put the musical event together.

“We just want to say thank you. We could not do this by ourselves. They Paris-Henry County Chamber of commerce puts this on, but we cant do this without our city and county government, our leadership, our business community,” she said.

You can find merchandise, tickets and more about the River Jam here.

