Hot Again Friday, but Late Front will Bring Cooler Weather for the Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather,

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for June 16th:

A heat advisory continues until 8 PM Friday evening and a front will cool things down back closer to normal for the upcoming holiday weekend. We could see a round of potential showers in the late morning and afternoon hours on Friday, but I wouldn’t expect much. After a mild weekend, another heat wave will be heading for West Tennessee next week with highs expected to be near 100° for several days in a row. Catch the latest details and your full weekend weather forecast coming up right here.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

Be cautious this week if you are going to be spending anymore than about 15-30 mins outside this week at a time.  Here are a few tips to keep yourself safe when dealing with a feels like temperature near 110°.

Your vehicle can become an oven in a very short period of time. Never leave a child or pet unattended in your vehicle. Look before you lock!

It is important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, here are a few differences.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover will increase some tonight across West Tennessee but rain chances are not expected Wednesday night. The winds will be light and come out of the southwest or be calm at times. It still will remain hot though and overnight lows will again drop into the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

A weak front will pass sometime during the day on Friday bringing some well needed relief from the heat. A couple isolated showers could again pop up, but most of us will not see them. Chances sit around 20%. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the mid 100s again. Depending on the timing of the front and show sees the pops up showers we may not get as hot into the afternoon.

The winds will start to come out of the northwest after the front passes and this will also allow the humidity to decrease some Friday night too. This could allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 60s for both Friday and Saturday nights. A slight cool down is on the way for the weekend but highs will still hang around the mid to upper 80s both days.

THE WEEKEND (Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday):

Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend behind Friday’s cold front. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90° both days. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and shift back more to the east on Sunday. This will help keep the humidity down some and it should be a lot less humid than it was earlier in the work week. Expect sunny skies for the most part and only a few off and on clouds. Rain showers are not expected anywhere in West Tennessee. Both weekend mornings should see temperatures settling down into the mid to upper 60s. The winds will shift back to the south next week increasing both the temperature and the humidity, take advantage of the weekend because it is going to get hot again next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and some mid 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

