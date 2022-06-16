John Carrico

1929 – 2022

John Edward Carrico, age 92, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the

late Lucille Smith Carrico, departed this life Tuesday evening, June 14, 2022 at his

home.

John was born November 9, 1929 in Springfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles

Edward Carrico and Lucy Irene Spalding Carrico. He served his country in the United

States Army during the Korean Conflict and was in several major battles. He was

married May 21, 1955 to Lucille Smith Carrico, who preceded him in death on August

15, 2007. John was a jack-of-all-trades and was employed at Kellogg’s from 1962 until

his retirement in 1993, holding several positions while working there.

John was a Quarter Master at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Somerville Post and

a member of the Williston Old Timers Organization. He enjoyed classic cars and was an

award winner. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville.

John loved listening to the sound of cornstalks. He enjoyed gardening and canning all

kinds of vegetables and he also grew his own tobacco to chew. More than anything, he

loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A couple quotes that Mr. Carrico could be heard saying were, “a man on a fast horse

will never notice it” and “piss on the fire, call the dog, cause the hunt’s about over”. The

last words he said to his family were, “I love you more. Go home and get some rest.”

Mr. Carrico is survived by three daughters, Sharon Harrell (Tommy), Cindy Ross

(Duane) and Tina Rapp; his son, Larry Carrico (Shelly); his sister, Ann Harris; his

brother, Victor Carrico; fourteen grandchildren, Shannon (Jay), Ashley (Jeremy), Jamie

(Kristy), Gary (Donna), J.T. (Jane), Charlie (Valencia), Cody, Mandy (Chris), Cory, Krisa

(Ryan), Austin, Joseph Riley, Maddy and Maria; eighteen great-grandchildren, Taylor,

Payton, Dalton, Kori, Brayden, Jayden, Konner, Alyssa, Nova, Charlie, Eli, Camdyn,

Gunner, Noah, Skylar, Cason, Van and Aidan “Chunk”; and one great-grandchild on the

way. He also leaves his dog, Baxter.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Toni Hill;

four sisters, Bonnie, Dorothy, Lou and Sue; his brother, Wilbur; and his great-grandson,

Thomas James “T.J.”.

A visitation for Mr. Carrico will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the

Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Robbie

Favazza officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery

on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mr. Carrico’s grandsons, Jamie, Gary,

J.T., Charlie, Cody, Cory, Austin and Little Joe.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.