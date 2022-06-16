Juneteenth events to be held across West Tennessee this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –Juneteenth is now a National Holiday and celebrated across the country.

There are many events right here in West Tennessee to celebrate the emancipation of slavery, African American history, and culture.

The 33rd annual Jackson Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration will be held the day before the holiday on Saturday, June 18. The free event will have live music, vendors, guest speakers, and the Miss Jackson Juneteenth. The celebration will be taking place at the T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Juneteenth celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Polk Clark in Milan. The Milan celebration will be on June 18 and have a kids corner, vendors, kickball, basketball, a raffle, auto show and more.

In Lexington, the Juneteenth Freedom Day will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, located at 125 Montgomery Way. There will be vendors, as well as a speech from Gerard Arnold.

The Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom will be held at Brownsville Heritage Park on Saturday. The event hosted by the NAACP will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lastly, enjoy food, fun and family at the 6th Annual African American Heritage and Music Festival at Viking Park in Humboldt.

The festival takes place June 18 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m, and June 19 from 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more Juneteenth celebrations in Tennessee this weekend, click here.