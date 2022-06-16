Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The lights continued to shine and the stage is set.

Thursday night was day two of preliminaries for the 2022 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

One contestant, who competed on Sunday, is Miss Tipton County Teen Volunteer 2022 Emmaleigh Lockhart.

She says she has been coming to the pageant for a long time, and it’s her first time experiencing wearing the crown. She also says Jackson is a special place.

“I loved meeting all the girls and coming to jackson is just an awesome experience and its something that you don’t really realize it’s here until you get involved,” Lockhart said.

And now for the winners of night two of preliminaries. In lifestyle and fitness, Miss Davidson County Dezirey Simono.

And in talent, it was Miss Queen City Noelle Thompson.

Be sure to stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for the latest pageant coverage, as well as the crowning of the winner on Saturday.

