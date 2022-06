Mugshots : Madison County : 06/15/22 – 06/16/22

Miyoshi Lynch Miyoshi Lynch: Violation of probation

Angela Campbell Angela Campbell: Violation of probation

Antonia Douglass Antonia Douglass: Robbery

Ashley Scruggs Ashley Scruggs: Failure to appear

Channing Hines Channing Hines: Violation of community corrections



Douglas Pitts Douglas Pitts: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Jonathan Sheffield Jonathan Sheffield: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lakevis Bowers Lakevis Bowers: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Robert Warren Robert Warren: Simple domestic assault

Shanta Jones Shanta Jones: Harassment



William Luster William Luster: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.