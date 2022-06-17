2022 Amp Summer Concert series kicks off

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sounds of local music resonated once again through the streets of downtown Jackson.

The 2022 Amp Summer Concert series kicked off Friday evening, with music lovers listening to the sounds of Rev. Jessie and The Holy Smokes live on-stage.

Concert goers had a front row seat from a blanket or a lawn chair. And with the great music was also great food from concession stands.

Best of all, the music was free! And there’s more to come.

“We’ll be here next Friday night. We’re going to have back-to-back shows this week, but we have an act from B.B.King’s in Memphis,” said Jimmy Exum, Chairman of The Amp Committee.

Other upcoming performances include Eric Pierce, the Kimberlie Helton band, LOLO, and others. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

