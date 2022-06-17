Annual country music concert set for June 29

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual country music concert is being held this month.

Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee says it will be having the Country Music Lends Down a Hand concert on June 29.

The concert will have performances, including dances and music, from children and adults with down syndrome. The concert will help generate funds for the organizations.

The Country Music Lends Down a Hand concert will be at the the Providence House in Casey Jones Village, which is off of the Highway 45 Bypass.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

