MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University says it is combing two upcoming graduations.

According to a news release, summer and fall 2022 grads will be celebrating together towards the end of the year in Crisp Arena in McKenzie.

A commencement address will be given by Dale Henry, the founder and president of Your Best Unlimited.

The graduation will be Saturday, Dec. 10.

