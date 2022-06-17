Bridge at Chickasaw State Park dedicated to former superintendent Joe Armour

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The former superintendent of Chickasaw State Park was honored Friday with a special ceremony more than 50 years in the making.























Family, friends and park staff gathered as the bridge over Lake Placid was dedicated as the Joe Armour Memorial Bridge, honoring the superintendent who served from 1963 until his death in 1969.

It was originally Armour’s idea to build the foot bridge, which connects the recreation and camping areas.

During his time as superintendent, Armour was also involved in adding a lighted baseball field and a restaurant to the park.

A release from Tennessee State Parks says that naming the bridge after Armour honors his contributions to the continued management, improvement, and enjoyment of the park.

