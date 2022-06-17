Cooler & Drier Air on the Way for the Weekend, Heat Back Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for June 17th:

After a few late morning & early afternoon storms and rain showers, things have quieted down this afternoon across West Tennessee. The clouds are clearing out this evening and a drier and cooler air mass will be moving in for the weekend. Take advantage of the weekend because the heat is coming back next week. We will have your hour by hour breakdown of your Father’s day Weekend plus the latest on our chances of topping 100° next week, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will decrease as the night goes on and mostly clear skies are expected by the morning. The winds will start to come out of the northwest after the front passes and this will also allow the humidity to decrease some Friday night too. Overnight lows will fall down to the low 70s and the humidity will linger around most of the night before tapering off after the sun comes up on Saturday. A slight cool down is on the way for the weekend but highs will still hang around the mid to upper 80s both days.

THE WEEKEND (Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday):

Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend behind Friday’s cold front. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90° both days. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and shift back more to the east on Sunday. This will help keep the humidity down some and it should be a lot less humid than it was earlier in the work week. Expect sunny skies for the most part and only a few off and on clouds. Rain showers are not expected anywhere in West Tennessee. Both weekend mornings should see mild temperatures settling down into the upper 50s or low 60s. The winds will shift back to the south next week increasing both the temperature and the humidity, take advantage of the weekend because it is going to get hot again next week.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat will be coming back with a vengeance for the following week. The forecast looks to be hotter than last week with many locations in West Tennessee approaching the 100° mark for several days in a row (not factoring in the humidity). The records next week are around 100-101° each day and many could be in jeopardy or fall in Jackson. We are expecting plenty of sunshine most of next week and as of now, rain chances look quite slim and below 10% every day next week. Monday highs will reach the mid 90s but upper 90s are likely for Tuesday through Friday and each day during that stretch 100° will be possible. The winds will come out of the west or southwest, and that may keep the humidity in check some, but will aid in the actual temperatures. We might see a few more clouds in the middle of next week and if we do see a few pop ups showers or storms, Wednesday and Thursday might be your best chance. Summer officially kicks off on Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13