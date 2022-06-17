First of many Juneteenth celebrations held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local club is celebrating Juneteenth early.

The Boys and Girls Club celebrated the holiday with dancing, arts and craft, and poetry. Students were also able to hear storytelling about historians who made a difference.

This is the first time the nonprofit has hosted the event.

Site Director Yolanda Candy Campbell says the past week was Culture Week, so they thought what better way to end it than by celebrating Juneteenth.

“I think it’s very important because it’s history, and like we talked to the kids this past week, Juneteenth is a celebration for everybody. And in 1865, everybody became unified. So that’s how we look at that,” Campbell said.

Campbell says organizers hope to make this an annual event.

The nonprofit will host numerous events, including a talent show throughout the summer.

