Kentucky law enforcement seek ID of vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Kentucky say to be on the look out.

Bowling Green Police Department says that they are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a May 1 homicide.

The department says the vehicle may have been used in the killing of Willie Bays, and it could now be in the Jackson or Memphis areas.

The department believes that the vehicle is a 2000 or 2001 Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows, and a skull sticker on the back windshield.

If you believe you have seen or see the vehicle matching their description, do not approach it. Call 911.

The department adds that an award is being offered by Crime Stoppers for into. You can reach them at 781-CLUE.

