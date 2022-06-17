Local band hosting ‘Gasoline Rains’ show this weekend

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A free show is being hosted by the Music City Drum and Bugle Corp.

The group of almost 200 has been preparing for weeks for its upcoming show called “Gasoline Rainbows.”

The show is being held on Saturday at Barker Memorial Stadium, which can be found at 2602 Viking Drive in Humboldt.

Doors will open and 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The show is free, but donations are welcome.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.