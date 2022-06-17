McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Lightyear

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Disney & Pixar’s Lightyear. Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox.

As this motley crew tackles their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

Click here for all episodes of McCaig’s Movie Mayhem.

Next Movie What should Eli watch next? The Black Phone Elvis

For more local news, click here.