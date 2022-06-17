Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — Contestants hit the stage for the final night of the preliminary portion of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant on Friday.

Executive Director Jeni Beth Vincent says it’s exciting to be this close to crowning a new winner.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant



Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant



Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

“They’ve been great. We’ve had four great winners, but it has been very tough competition. I’m telling you right now that there’s no way I would want to do it. So we have been very proud of the winners and all of the girls competing,” Vincent said.

Friday night, the audience got to see those in Group A in evening wear, and those in Group B in swimwear.

For talent portion, those in Group C would take the stage.

Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer 2022, Annie Zhao says it has been amazing each night to see what each contestant has to bring to the competition.

“It’s really exciting because I’ve been here for the past two days watching prelims, and so it’s really exciting to see their hard work and all their efforts put in and displayed on stage,” Zhao said.

Miss Iris Tennessee Teen of 2022, Townsend Blackwell shared her advice for those competing.

“Honestly, focus on doing your best. You’ve prepared so long for this, and you’re ultimately just here to have fun and show the judges how hard you’ve been working. So just let loose a little and just have the best time of your life,” Blackwell said.

Saturday at 6:45 p.m. will begin the primary competition, with a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer being crowned.

Friday night’s winners were Miss Paris Marti Sullivan for lifestyle and fitness, and Miss Memphis Kailyn MacLin for talent.

Find more local news here.