Recovery center opens ‘A Mother’s Love’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit got new housing to help women struggling with addiction.

Aspell Recovery Center held its ribbon cutting Friday for its new program called A Mother’s Love.

The new addition will allow the nonprofit to expand to 12 families to serve moms that have been battling addiction and ensure their family can be apart of it.

The new building was made possible after Sen. Ed Jackson was able to secure funding that Gov. Bill Lee put into a state budget.

Jackson says it was very important to achieve something like this so women can afford proper treatment needed and can ensure their children are born healthy.

“It costs anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 for this program to wing them off of these drugs. So it’s important that we catch it before the child is born to get the mother off of drugs or the alcohol, then the child is born normally in most cases,” Jackson said.

Leaders say women will also get support to transition into independent housing as well.

