U.S. Marshals get training on crimes against children

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force recently completed 16 hours of training.

The training focused on crimes against children.

This week, instructors from the Texas Department of Public Safety traveled to Memphis and provided instruction in “Interdiction for the Protection of Children.”

The training will assist the Two Rivers Violent Task Force in establishing the status of a child who may be missing, exploited, or at risk of exploitation.

There were 38 attendees from the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as other local and state agencies that attended the training.

