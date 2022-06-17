VIPs get a sneak peak at Saturday’s Pets Rock event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sponsors got a look at this weekend’s Pets Rock event.

There was a VIP viewing of the preliminaries for the Dockdogs Competition, which is a part of the Pets Rock event set for Saturday at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

Sponsors, vendors and the mayor’s office and staff were all invited to attend.

Kindall Thomas, a volunteer with the Jackson Animal Care Center, says there is a lot for pet owners to take in.

“There’s going to be a lot of vendors, rescue groups. We have a splash zone with Dockdogs, we have slushies. There’s going to be a lot of food to cool off with. Come check us out. You won’t want to miss it,” Thomas said.

There will also be demonstrations by the Jackson Police Department’s K-9 officers and their handlers with canine agility courses for the public to try.

All proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s spay and neutering program. Pets Rock will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

