Aardvark cub born at San Diego Zoo doing well

SAN DIEGO (AP) – There’s an update on an aardvark born at the San Diego Zoo last month.

Officials say the female cub is doing well – and developing quickly. The cub was born May 10 and will be nursing from her mom for about six months.

Wildlife specialists describe the baby aardvark as “very active” and say it has tripled its birth weight in the five weeks since it was born.

It’s the first aardvark birth at the San Diego Zoo in nearly four decades.

