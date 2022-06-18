Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says a three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed the buildings and resulted in parts of the structures being torn down.

No injuries were reported. Investigators said more than 100 personnel helped fight the fire.

Officials say photos taken from surveillance footage showed a man on a bicycle in the area at the time of the fire. Investigators have asked for the public’s help in the case.

