Miss Knoxville Paige Clark named Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — Contestants took the stage one last time on the crowning night of the 2022 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.



It was the day that contestants, families, friends and supporters had been waiting for.

“I’m so excited it’s Saturday night at the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant. A lot of things running through my head, who’s going to be the winner? We just have to wait and see but excitement is probably the biggest thing,” said Co-Executive Pageant Director, Emily Anne Sparks.

Sparks says the winner has no idea how their life will change.

“The winner tonight will receive a $10,000 scholarship and how can this change their life? It’s the possibility of them being debt free when they finish their college education being the most important but then a year of service to the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee’s spokesperson for character education as well so, changes lives of young children as well,” said Sparks.

Sparks says the competition this year has been out of this world.

“The talent, to lifestyle and wellness and then the evening gowns. Every portion is glamorous, skilled talent and then obviously our ladies look healthy and fit but the competition is fierce and so we’re excited, anybody can walk away with a crown tonight,” said Sparks.

Sparks wants to send a huge thanks to the city of Jackson for their support, as she says this pageant would not be possible without them.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2022 is Miss Knoxville Paige Clark.



A big congratulations to Miss Knoxville.