A Short Term Break In The Heat, Extreme Heat Again Next Week

Saturday Night Forecast Update for June 18th:

The clouds are clearing out tonight and a drier and cooler air mass will be moving in for the weekend. Take advantage of the weekend because the heat is coming back next week. We will have your Father’s day Weekend forecast, plus the latest on our chances of topping 100° next week, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Dewpoints will continue to decrease a little more into the overnight as as temperatures fall to around 57-59 by morning. Combined with a light northeast breeze, it will feel a little cooler come morning.

Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday:

As slightly drier and cooler air flows in from the northeast all weekend, we should be able to knock a degree or two off the high temperature tomorrow for Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Highs in the afternoon will top out around 87-89 degrees under sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat will be coming back with a vengeance for the following week. The forecast looks to be hotter than last week with many locations in West Tennessee approaching the 100° mark for several days in a row (not factoring in the humidity). The records next week are around 100-101° each day and many could be in jeopardy or fall in Jackson. We are expecting plenty of sunshine most of next week and as of now, rain chances look quite slim and below 10% every day next week. Monday highs will reach the mid 90s but upper 90s are likely for Tuesday through Friday and each day during that stretch 100° will be possible. The winds will come out of the west or southwest, and that may keep the humidity in check some, but will aid in the actual temperatures. We might see a few more clouds in the middle of next week and if we do see a few pop ups showers or storms, Wednesday and Thursday might be your best chance. Summer officially kicks off on Tuesday.

*Just off to our west, Another heatwave continues as extremely hot air has surged all the way into south central Canada! In fact, a temperature of 100 degrees was reported in the far north of Bismarck North Dakota! Some of that heat will ultimately arrive back into west Tennessee next week as the weak cold front that brought a slight cooldown mixes out and another hot ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com