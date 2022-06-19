Annual Juneteenth celebration continues in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –It’s Juneteenth and many celebrations are happening around West Tennessee including in Humboldt.

This is the second day for the African American Heritage and Music Festival, Saturday was the first day and guests got to enjoy music, fashion shows, poetry and more.

The celebration continued today as this is the first year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday.









The event had spades and dominoes tournaments, corn hole, food, and over 50 vendors.

“It’s everything to me because my grandmother, that lived to be ninety and I have uncles, a lot of them didn’t get to celebrate, so I celebrate for them because of them. I just celebrate our history and our heritage,” said Valerie Porter, Facilitator, African American Heritage and Musical Festival.

This is the sixth year for the event, and Porter says she hopes next year will be even bigger.