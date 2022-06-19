The Neptunes, Eurythmics, Steve Miller, Isley Brothers inducted

NEW YORK (AP) – Mariah Carey wasn’t the only musician inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night.

Among the others recognized at the event were the Neptunes, made up of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, the Eurythmics, Steve Miller and The Isley Brothers.

Special guests included Smokey Robinson, Leslie Odom Jr. Questlove, Jon Batiste and Usher.

