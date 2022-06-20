Block party to be held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A block party is being held in Greenfield this week.

The VBS Block Party is being held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, June 25.

The block party will have free food, jumpers, games, and door prizes.

The church can be found at 3127 North Meridian Street. It will be from 5 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

The block party will be followed by the church’s VBS, which will go from Sunday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 29. It will be 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

