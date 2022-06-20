Camden woman found dead in trailer with no A/C

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a local woman.

According to dispatch, deputies responded to a report of a deceased female at a Camden residence on Sunday, June 19.

Authorities say the woman is believed to have died from heat-related issues, and that the body was in advanced stages of decomposition due to a lack of A/C in the home.

Additionally, this incident led to the rescue of multiple cats that were present at the residence.

Authorities say the county animal shelter is now caring for the cats as the deceased’s friends travel from out of state to take them in.

No further details, including the identity of the female, have been released at this time.

