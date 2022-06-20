Fire department responds to house fire in Rainbow Cove

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Hub City.

The fire was in the area of Rainbow Cove Monday afternoon.

When WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews arrived around 5 p.m., they could see at least five fire trucks along with two ambulances.

It’s unknown at this time what started the fire or where it occurred in the home, but Fire Deputy Chief Don Friddle says it appears to be electrical in nature.

Friddle also says there were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

