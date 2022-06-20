Janice Dianne Bradford

1944 – 2022

Janice Dianne Worrell Bradford, age 78, resident of Moscow, Tennessee

and wife of the late Lewis R. Bradford, departed this life Friday morning,

June 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Dianne was born January 22, 1944 in Crockett County, Tennessee. She

was preceded in death by her parents, James Hinsley and Beatrice Coburn

Hinsley. She was employed at Walker Machine Works for 25 years before

her retirement and was a homemaker throughout her life. Dianne was

married April 18, 1980 to Lewis Rivers Bradford who preceded her in death

on January 2, 2020.

Mrs. Bradford was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church and

enjoyed baking, flowers and making things for her friends – especially

blankets. She loved family time and had many special times with all of her

grandchildren who were very important to her.

Mrs. Bradford is survived by two sons, Jerry Bradford (Barbara) of Moscow,

TN and Terry Tatum (Debbie) of Lavinia, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Worrell

(Pat) of Brownsville, TN and Steve Hinsley of Brownsville, TN; two

granddaughters, Christy Sprayberry (Michael) of Moscow, TN and Ashley

Ramsey (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle,

Chelsea, Tyler, Ava, Penny, Nancy and Betty; and four great-great-

grandchildren, Leland, Amelia, Brayleigh and Brock.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two

brothers, Jerry Worrell and Mark Hinsley; and her grandson, Jerry

Bradford, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradford will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday,

June 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro.

Sam Nichols officiating. Special music will be provided by Denise Jackson,

soloist. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery

on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Bradford will be from 10 to 11 A.M.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.