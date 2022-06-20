Janice Dianne Bradford
1944 – 2022
Janice Dianne Worrell Bradford, age 78, resident of Moscow, Tennessee
and wife of the late Lewis R. Bradford, departed this life Friday morning,
June 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.
Dianne was born January 22, 1944 in Crockett County, Tennessee. She
was preceded in death by her parents, James Hinsley and Beatrice Coburn
Hinsley. She was employed at Walker Machine Works for 25 years before
her retirement and was a homemaker throughout her life. Dianne was
married April 18, 1980 to Lewis Rivers Bradford who preceded her in death
on January 2, 2020.
Mrs. Bradford was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church and
enjoyed baking, flowers and making things for her friends – especially
blankets. She loved family time and had many special times with all of her
grandchildren who were very important to her.
Mrs. Bradford is survived by two sons, Jerry Bradford (Barbara) of Moscow,
TN and Terry Tatum (Debbie) of Lavinia, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Worrell
(Pat) of Brownsville, TN and Steve Hinsley of Brownsville, TN; two
granddaughters, Christy Sprayberry (Michael) of Moscow, TN and Ashley
Ramsey (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle,
Chelsea, Tyler, Ava, Penny, Nancy and Betty; and four great-great-
grandchildren, Leland, Amelia, Brayleigh and Brock.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two
brothers, Jerry Worrell and Mark Hinsley; and her grandson, Jerry
Bradford, Jr.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradford will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday,
June 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro.
Sam Nichols officiating. Special music will be provided by Denise Jackson,
soloist. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery
on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Bradford will be from 10 to 11 A.M.
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland.
