John Houston Devore, age 81, resident of Fayette County, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022 at his home.

John was born September 19, 1940 in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, the son of the late Johnnie Woodson Devore and Addie Brown Devore. He was employed as an agricultural truck driver at Wilson Trucking for many years before his retirement.

Mr. Devore is survived by his daughter, Donna Vann (Alan); his son, Charlie Houston Devore (Angela); three sisters, Inez Ferrell, Dale Cannon and Jewell Creech; nine grandchildren, C.J. Devore (Taylor), Bridget Devore, Cody Ryan Devore, Kayla Brooke Devore, Breanna Victoria Devore, Kimberly Vaught, Leanna Vaught, April Sutton and Mindy Devore; and twelve great-grandchildren, Maddox Houston Devore, Temprynce “Leroy” Devore, Tamberlynn Devore, Alaina Elliott, Alyssa Elliott, Devin Edge, Aniya Vaught, Aiden Edge, Kiyan Vaught, Bentley Vaught, Andrew Vaught and Lexi Devore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carline Cates Devore; four sons, Timmy Devore, Thomas Wayne Smith, Kenneth Devore and James Ray Robertson; two sisters, Peggy Wilson and Elsie Brooks; two brothers, Carl Devore and Daniel Devore; and his grandson, Randy Vaught, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mr. Devore will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Devore will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.