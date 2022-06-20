Learn to Fish Day held at local park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local kids got the chance to learn a new skill and maybe even form a new hobby.

The Jackson Recreation and Parks Department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted a Community Learn to Fish Day at Muse Park Monday morning.

Attendees were able to learn everything from baiting your hook to cleaning your catch.

“So today is about getting the family out, especially our youth, letting them explore nature, enjoy the outdoors, teaching them all the small details about how to fish, what to do once you catch the fish, and also giving them some tips about the environment,” said Bridgett Parham, the Recreation Manager for the City of Jackson Recreation & Parks.

This event was for ages eight to 15, with a parent or guardian present.

“Events like this are really wonderful for our community because it allows the families to be outdoors together to appreciate nature, and they also get to learn a skill, something they can use for a lifetime. And that can be passed on for generations,” Parham said.

Attendees say they had a great time reeling in the big ones.

